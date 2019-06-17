Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department remits case for grand jury review

Fourth Department remits case for grand jury review

Trial judge failed to rule on motion

By: Bennett Loudon June 17, 2019 0

The Fourth Department has reserved judgment in an appeal where the case was presented twice to a grand jury and the defendant is questioning whether the prosecution used different evidence each time. Gabriele Ballowe pleaded guilty in December 2016 to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious injury without reporting. Ballowe’s appellate lawyer, Nicholas P. ...

