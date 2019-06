Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces that Stacey Moar has been promoted to partner with the firm. A member of the firm’s litigation practice group, Moar has extensive experience assisting clients with internal investigations, regulatory compliance and voluntary self-compliance matters. She has worked with various state and federal agencies and private organizations to conduct compliance audits and provide requested training.

