Home / News / DA to end minor pot prosecutions

DA to end minor pot prosecutions

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2019 0

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley has announced that her office will no longer prosecute standalone low-level marijuana possession related offenses. Doorley also announced in a new release that she supports the sealing past records for those convicted of such offenses. The announcement coincides with a recent report from Start SMART NY which details the racial disparities ...

