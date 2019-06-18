Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded May 30, 2019

Deeds Recorded May 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded May 30, 2019  77   NOT PROVIDED SYLVER, WILLIAM T to RANDALL, GORDON Property Address: PADDINGTON AVENUE, GATES NY Liber: 12189 Page: 0543 Tax Account: 133.12-3-22 Full Sale Price: $5,000.00 14420 COOLING, JOHN C II et ano to 9-11 UNION STREET LLC Property Address: 11 UNION STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12189 Page: 0645 Tax Account: 069.53-2-20 Full Sale Price: $119,000.00 MENEY, CLAY A et ano to BROWN, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo