Deeds Recorded May 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded May 31, 2019  107   NOT PROVIDED HARRIS, FERN ESTHER to AS TRUSTEE OF THE FERN ESTHER HARRIS IRREVOCABLE TRUST et ano Property Address: Liber: 12190 Page: 0223 Tax Account: Full Sale  Price: $1.00 PALERMO, NATALIE M to NUCCITELLI, ALEXANDRA X Property Address: 189 STONEHENGE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12190 Page: 0335 Tax Account: 092.20-1-54 Full Sale  Price: $147,900.00 14420 COLONNA, RICHARD D to 117/119 MAIN LLC Property Address: ...

