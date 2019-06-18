Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 4, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BATZ, ALYSSA L 16 VIRGINIA MANOR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CITIBANK, N.A. Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $14,578.51 BUKER, NATHANIEL 120 HILLTOP ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM PHILLIPS AND LEVY PC Amount: $7,338.78 BURKE, LARRY M 49 UNION SQUARE BOULEVARD APARTMENT 7, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM PHILLIPS AND LEVY PC Amount: $4,605.35 CASTILLO, NOE 22 ...

