Mortgages Recorded May 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded May 30, 2019  111   NOT PROVIDED DERUSSO, DEAN H Property Address: 30 EUGENE STREET, GATES NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $23,056.72 PAR DUN LLC & PAR HERTEL LLC Property Address: 1495 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: EVANS BANK NA Amount: $738,874.10 14420 BROWN, DANIEL & BROWN, REBECCA A Property Address: 900 WEST  ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $144,500.00 GEIGER, ROBERT H Property Address: 550 BEADLE ROAD, ...

