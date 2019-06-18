Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded May 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded May 31, 2019  138   NOT PROVIDED 117/119 MAIN LLC Property Address: 117-119 MAIN STREET, SWEDEN NY Lender: COLONNA, RICHARD D Amount: $100,000.00 INTERWEST HOLDINGS I LLC & INTERWEST HOLDINGS I LLC Property Address: 1250 PITTSFORD VICTOR ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $1,416,843.60 KAUSCH, MATTHEW J Property Address: 104 WEST AVENUE, PARMA NY Lender: MONROE COUNTY OF Amount: $20,000.00 PERINTON HILLS RESIDENTIAL II LLC & PERINTON HILLS ...

