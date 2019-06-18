Don't Miss
Murder conviction overturned

Jury reached verdict on wrong charge

By: Bennett Loudon June 18, 2019 0

An appellate court has reversed a murder conviction after agreeing with the defendant’s lawyer, who argued that her client intentionally killed the victim. Antoine Parris, 38, was convicted in February 2003 of second-degree murder and sentenced to a minimum of a little over 26 ½ years, and a maximum of life in prison. The jury found Parris ...

