Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded June 3, 2019

Deeds Recorded June 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded June 3, 2019    84   14450 DANG, QUANG M et ano to HOLMES, MILAGRO A et ano Property Address: 14 ANGELWOOD COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12191 Page: 0401 Tax Account: 140.14-2-4 Full Sale Price: $275,000.00 DIFILIPPO, JAMES et ano to STRASSBURG, TYLER W et ano Property Address: 176 NORTH MAIN STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12191 Page: 0410 Tax Account: 153.05-4-7 Full Sale Price: $326,500.00 TANGRY, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo