Defendant's absence triggers new trial

Defendant’s absence triggers new trial

By: Bennett Loudon June 19, 2019 0

A man convicted of assault, menacing and unlawful imprisonment has been granted a new trial because he was not present in the courtroom when a prospective juror disclosed important information. Norman I. Geddis, 49, was convicted in May 2017 of second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz sentenced Geddis ...

