Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded April 4, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 4, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT RHINEWALD, MARLENE 10 CHESFIELD LOOKOUT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $5,333.50 RICKETTS, RYAN M 460 THYME DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CITIBANK, N.A. Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $3,519.86 RUMPF, STEPHANIE J 714 N GREECE ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $1,036.73 RUSH, LIMOUS 26 NORTHVIEW ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo