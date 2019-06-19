Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 3, 2019    118   NOT PROVIDED GRIZZANTO, FRANCINE J & GRIZZANTO, RICHARD J Property Address: 1382 VIKING CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $75,000.00 NORTH GLEN ASSOCIATES LP & NORTH GLEN ASSOCIATES LP Property Address: LOT 104 TOWNSHIP 1 SHORT RANGE, GREECE NY Lender: M&T REALTY CAPITAL CORPORATION Amount: $2,923,146.07 WOOD, ALAN J & WOOD, SUSAN E Property Address: 16 TAMARRON WAY, PITTSFORD ...

