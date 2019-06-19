Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney filed February 19, 2019

June 19, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 19, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BARBER, MOSES SR Appoints: BARBER, SELENA R CAPITAL ONE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC CITIFINANCIAL COMPANY Appoints: BAYVIEW ACQUISITIONS LLC LAKE, ANDREW W Appoints: LAKE, BETSY J LEO, BETTY A Appoints: LEO, PAUL J LEO, JOSEPH A Appoints: LEO, PAUL J MORTGAGE EQUITY CONVERSION ASSET TRUST 2011-1 Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

