Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘Why not now?’ for slavery reparations, House panel is told

‘Why not now?’ for slavery reparations, House panel is told

By: The Associated Press By ERRIN HAINES WHACK June 19, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on Wednesday held the first congressional hearing in more than a decade on reparations, spotlighting the debate over whether the United States should consider compensation for the descendants of slaves in the United States. The witnesses at the House Judiciary subcommittee included actor and activist Danny Glover, writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and Sen. Cory ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo