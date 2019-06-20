Don't Miss
Advocate's View: The limits of the attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine — the consequences of sharing otherwise privileged communications with outsiders

By: Mary Jo S. Korona June 20, 2019 0

With greater frequency, clients expect, request and sometimes insist that non-lawyers, such as public relations firms, participate in in the litigation process. Responding to and managing these client expectations requires that the attorney be well-versed in the ways in which involvement of non-lawyers result in waivers of the attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine. ...

