Gallo and Iacovangelo, LLP seeks an attorney with at least 3 years litigation experience for an associate position. The litigation department practices in the areas of civil and criminal litigation, including personal injury, commercial litigation, employment discrimination defense, municipal litigation, and criminal defense in both State and Federal Court. Applicant must have strong academic background and excellent research and writing skills. Must be enthusiastic and a team player. Competitive benefits and salary based upon experience.

