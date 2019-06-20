Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded June 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded June 4, 2019    84   14420 BEHNKE, DAVID P to BEHNKE, DAVID P et ano Property Address: 4063 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12192 Page: 0084 Tax Account: 069.05-1-8 Full Sale Price: $1.00 TALLIE, CAROL B et ano to GARVER, CHANTEL M Property Address: 10 BEVERLY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12191 Page: 0506 Tax Account: 068.11-1-16 Full Sale Price: $134,000.00 14428 PARIS, VICTORIA L to PARIS, ...

