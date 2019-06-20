Don't Miss
Goldberg Segalla rebrands

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2019 0

The Goldberg Segalla law firm has rebranded with a new website, logo, and visual identity. During the past year, the national firm has hired more than 100 new employees and opened three new offices. The 18-year-old firm’s traditional navy blue, serif-font brand mark has been replaced with a black and red design and a new GS logo. The ...

