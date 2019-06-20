Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawmakers OK emission cuts, farmworker rights

Lawmakers OK emission cuts, farmworker rights

By: The Associated Press David Klepper June 20, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would adopt the nation’s most aggressive carbon emission reduction goals and give new rights to farmworkers under proposals moving through the state Legislature Wednesday. With the session scheduled to end Wednesday, lawmakers planned to work through the night to wrap up work on hundreds of bills. Efforts to legalize marijuana, however, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo