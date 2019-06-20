Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded June 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 4, 2019    97   14420 BENZAN, ORLANDO F & BENZAN, SHAWNA L Property Address: 63 TALAMORA TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00 GARVER, CHANTEL M Property Address: 10 BEVERLY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $131,572.00 MCGEE, MICHAEL F & MCGEE, SARA J Property Address: 57 TEAROSE MEADOW LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

