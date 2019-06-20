Don't Miss
Home / News / New trial granted on drug charge

New trial granted on drug charge

Dissent adds jury selection issue

By: Bennett Loudon June 20, 2019 0

A man convicted of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance will get a new trial because the judge refused to instruct the jury to include the lesser included offense of seventh-degree CPCS. Justice Stephen K. Lindley found that the trial judge also mistakenly denied a defense challenge of a prospective juror. Rudy C. Patterson, 35, was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo