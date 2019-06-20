Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Supreme Court rules that giant cross honoring military dead may remain on public land

Supreme Court rules that giant cross honoring military dead may remain on public land

By: The Washington Post By Robert Barnes June 20, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a 40-foot cross erected as a tribute to war dead may continue to stand on public land in Maryland, rejecting arguments that it was an unconstitutional endorsement of religion. The vote was 7 to 2, but the ruling prompted an outpouring of individual opinions as the court struggled ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo