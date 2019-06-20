Don't Miss
Home / News / Tully Rinckey expanding globally

Tully Rinckey expanding globally

By: Daily Record Staff June 20, 2019 0

As part of Tully Rinckey PLLC’s plan to change its business model and expand globally, the firm has named current partner Michael W. Macomber its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1. Macomber is based at the firm’s Albany office. The change is just one of many planned by current CEO and founding partner Mathew B. Tully ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo