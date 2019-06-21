Don't Miss
Fourteenth parent pleads guilty in college admission bribery scandal

Fourteenth parent pleads guilty in college admission bribery scandal

By: The Washington Post Karen Weintraub and Nick Anderson June 21, 2019 0

BOSTON - A California businessman pleaded guilty here Friday in the college admission bribery scandal, the 14th parent to admit to fraud conspiracy in the past two months. Toby MacFarlane paid a total of $450,000, federal prosecutors say, to facilitate admission of two children to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits. Court documents show ...

