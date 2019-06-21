Don't Miss
Hope Hicks blocked from answering more than 150 questions

Hope Hicks blocked from answering more than 150 questions

By: The Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Laurie Kellman June 21, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former top White House adviser Hope Hicks was blocked by President Donald Trump’s lawyers from answering questions more than 150 times in a combative interview with the House Judiciary Committee this week, according to Democrats who released a 273-page transcript on Thursday. Hicks refused to answer any questions related to her time working ...

