Don't Miss
Home / News / Stone posts violate gag order, prosecutors say in request to consider jailing him

Stone posts violate gag order, prosecutors say in request to consider jailing him

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu and Manuel Roig-Franzia June 21, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors on Thursday said longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone has repeatedly violated a federal judge’s gag order after his recent social media posts attacking the FBI and Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to demand that Stone explain why the court should not change the terms ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo