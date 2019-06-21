Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Supreme Court overturns murder conviction in case that raised questions of racial bias

Supreme Court overturns murder conviction in case that raised questions of racial bias

By: The Washington Post By Robert Barnes June 21, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday threw out the most recent conviction of a Mississippi man who has been tried an extraordinary six times for a quadruple murder in 1996, finding that a zealous prosecutor once again had improperly kept African Americans off the jury. The decision was 7 to 2, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo