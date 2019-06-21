Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court upholds sex offender rules, but separation of powers battle to continue

Supreme Court upholds sex offender rules, but separation of powers battle to continue

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes June 21, 2019 0

A divided Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a federal program regulating the registration of sex offenders is constitutional. The case split the court, took months to decide and was closely watched not because of the Maryland offender at its center, but because it raised questions about how much authority Congress can cede to the executive branch ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo