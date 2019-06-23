Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 5, 2019   JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT ROSSI, LEONA E Favor: WEGMANS FOOD MARKET INC WHITNEY, JOSEPH D Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT LAMARCA, THERESA Favor: SIMONES PROPERTIES LLC TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BUCKINGHAM PROPERTIES 259 ALEXANDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: BATTERSON, SCOTT Amount: $136.96 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT RAMM, JEANNE 467 SAINT JOSEPH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: NASSAU ...

