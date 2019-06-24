Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / 50 years after Stonewall, LGBT rights are a work in progress

50 years after Stonewall, LGBT rights are a work in progress

By: The Associated Press By DAVID CRARY June 24, 2019 0

NEW YORK — They didn't set out to change history; they weren't the first LGBT Americans to mobilize against bias. Yet the June 1969 uprising by young gays, lesbians and transgender people in New York City, clashing with police near a bar called the Stonewall Inn, was a vital catalyst in expanding LGBT activism nationwide and ...

