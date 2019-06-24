Carson Cooper | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces that Carlson Cooper, a senior associate, was appointed to the board of directors for Native American Community Services (NACS).

At Lippes Mathias, Cooper focuses his practice primarily on Indian law and commercial litigation. He represents Indian tribes and tribally-related businesses looking to do business in Indian Country. Cooper has a broad range of experience representing tribes on matters involving Indian gaming regulatory work, tribal financing and economic development on tribal land, and has experience litigating disputes in federal, state and tribal court.