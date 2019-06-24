Don't Miss
Home / News / Divided Supreme Court strikes down gun law provision deemed unfair to violent criminals

Divided Supreme Court strikes down gun law provision deemed unfair to violent criminals

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow  June 24, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday struck a section of a 1980s law that allows prosecutors to seek stiffer penalties for violent crimes involving firearms, finding the provision does not give clear, “fair warning” to would-be offenders. “A vague law is no law at all,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo