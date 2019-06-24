Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded April 8, 2019

June 24, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 8, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ACCURATE PAINT & POWDER COATING, INC. et ano 606 HAUGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: L & R ENTERPRISES OF MONROE COUNTY, LLC Amount: $178,161.20 BICEK, CHRISTOPHER H 30 EDENFIELD ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: $6,819.73 BOUTON, LINDA 40 COLLINGWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC Amount: $1,173.08 BOYD, ALTHEA 50 CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY ...

