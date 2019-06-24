Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded June 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 6, 2019    79   14420 GOSSLING, EDWARD M & GOSSLING, RHEA Property Address: 4925 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $14,500.00 HINKLEY, DANIEL & LAWRENCE, RONALD W Property Address: 85 CENTENNIAL AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $155,000.00 14445 BYSTRY, PHILLIP & TYLL, CASIMIR W Property Address: 504 SYCAMORE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE ...

