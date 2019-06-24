Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures / Upcoming foreclosures as of June 24, 2019

Upcoming foreclosures as of June 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 16 Glen Oaks Dr Gates 14624 06/24/2019 11:00 AM Friedman Vartolo LLP $160,680.78 200 Culver Pkwy Rochester 14609 06/25/2019 09:30 AM Gross Polowy, LLC $122,531.33 194 Buffalo Rd ...

