Expelled student reinstated

Expelled student reinstated

Hamilton College didn’t follow its own rules

By: The Associated Press June 25, 2019 0

A state appellate court has reinstated a Hamilton College student who had been expelled for alleged sexual misconduct and ordered the school to strictly adhere to its own policies in any further actions against the student. About two months before the student — identified only as A.E. in court filings — was due to graduate from ...

