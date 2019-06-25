Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Police release more than 1,000 files from Smollett probe

Police release more than 1,000 files from Smollett probe

By: The Associated Press By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN June 25, 2019 0

CHICAGO — Chicago police on Monday released more than 1,000 files from the investigation into Jussie Smollett's claim he was attacked by two men, including video footage that for the first time shows the "Empire" actor with a thin, white rope wrapped around his neck that he told detectives was a noose. The footage from body ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo