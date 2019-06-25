Don't Miss
Special prosecutor requested in South Bend police shooting

By: The Associated Press June 25, 2019 0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A special prosecutor was requested Monday to investigate the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in a case that has inflamed tensions between the black community and law enforcement and roiled the Democratic presidential campaign of Mayor Pete Buttigieg. St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter filed ...

