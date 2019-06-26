Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Carolyn Nussbaum leads MCBA

Carolyn Nussbaum leads MCBA

Nixon Peabody partner planning outreach efforts

By: Bennett Loudon June 26, 2019 0

Incoming Monroe County Bar Association president Carolyn Nussbaum plans to spend a lot of time in the coming year listening to what local attorneys want from the bar association, while getting the word out about all the things the organization already provides. Nussbaum, a partner in the commercial litigation group at Nixon Peabody LLP, was sworn ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo