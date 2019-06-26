Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Cuomo’s legal counsel to head major LGBTQ-rights group

Cuomo’s legal counsel to head major LGBTQ-rights group

By: The Associated Press By DAVID CRARY June 26, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Alphonso David, a civil rights lawyer who has been serving as chief counsel to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was named Tuesday as the new president of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ-rights organization in the U.S. David, 48, is the first African American to lead the Human Rights Campaign since its ...

