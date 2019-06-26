Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded June 10, 2019

Deeds Recorded June 10, 2019

June 26, 2019

Deeds   Recorded June 10, 2019  93   NOT PROVIDED FIELDSTONE CAPITAL LLC to HORIZON HOMES INC Property Address: 271 FOREST GLEN DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12194 Page: 0014 Tax Account: 044.02-5-57 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 MCKINNEY, CHELSEA NICHOLE et ano to SCHULTZ, RACHEL E Property Address: 4033 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12194 Page: 0410 Tax Account: 069.05-1-12 Full Sale Price: $180,000.00 MOSZAK, JEANNE G et ano to ...

