Democrats’ emoluments lawsuit against Trump can proceed, federal judge rules

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow, Jonathan O’Connell, and Carol D. Leonnig June 26, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Rejecting a request from President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday cleared the way for nearly 200 Democrats in Congress to continue their lawsuit against him alleging that his private business violates an anti-corruption provision of the Constitution. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan declined to put the case on hold ...

