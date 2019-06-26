Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded February 20, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded February 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 20, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT GETZ, JIM P & VAHEY, LAURIE A 5 CENTER COURT LANDING, PENFIELD NY 14526 MONROE & 7 DURHAM WAY, PITTSFORD NY 14534 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MK GROUP 31 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14614 MONROE KOZLOWSKA, MARIA & MARSZALEK, JOHN 31 EAST MAIN STREET SUITE 4000, ROCHESTER NY 14614 MONROE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo