Doing Business As Recorded February 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 21, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CABRERA MOBILITY CONSULTING 179 KENCREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MONROE I|ISMAEL||CABRERA| STEPHAN VIGLIOTTI DDS 540 MAPLE AVENUE, SARATOGA SPRINGS NY 12066 SARATOGA VIGLIOTTI, STEPHAN JOSEPH JR 552 MENDON ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   BERTOU, GRACE RENEE 390 CLAY RD APT48, ROCHESTER NY 14623 MIKLICH, ELISE MARIE 520 EAST AVE 404, ROCHESTER NY 14607 HOLMES, JAMES ...

