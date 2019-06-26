Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 10, 2019  95   NOT PROVIDED HEALEY, MATTHEW W Property Address: 48 MEADOW DRIVE, OGDEN NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $125,650.00 14420 SCHULTZ, RACHEL E Property Address: 4033 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $144,000.00 YOUNG, CARSON E & YOUNG, CLEO Property Address: 64 BROOKDALE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $121,900.00 14445 LOGAN, SU SU AYE Property Address: 219 ...

