Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Shareholder of business entity: Opinion 18-169

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Shareholder of business entity: Opinion 18-169

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Shareholder of business entity Officer and/or founder – Full-time judge Opinion 18-169 Background: A full-time judge asks if he may, together with two friends, form and serve as an officer and minority shareholder in a limited liability company that will broker sales and purchases of licensed marijuana dispensaries in another state. Opinion: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo