Sarah Hackley | Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Sarah Hackley | Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2019 0

Sarah Hackley has joined Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP as a paralegal in the Rochester office. Hackley will provide support to litigation partners and associates in sophisticated tort, product liability, and commercial matters. A graduate of the University of Rochester, Hackley received her bachelor’s degree in bioethics, with minors in legal studies and philosophy. ...

