Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Workplace Issues: Lawsuit accuses faculty members of ‘egregious sexual misconduct’

Workplace Issues: Lawsuit accuses faculty members of ‘egregious sexual misconduct’

By: Lindy Korn June 26, 2019 0

Two ex-John Jay College of Criminal Justice students have filed a New York Federal suit accusing four faculty members of egregious sexual misconduct and the school of conducting only a “sham” investigation into their complaints. (1:19-cv-05428, SDNY). The students said the environment they experienced at the school amounted to a “cesspool of sexism, misogyny, sexual harassment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo