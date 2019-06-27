Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for June 28, 2019

Court Calendars for June 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2019 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Christina H Palmer v Janelle Carter, 124 York St – Erin M Elsner 2—Quan Ha v Maire Carballo, 67 St Stanislaus St – Erin M Elsner 3—Karine Manhertz & Selina M Meeks v Roy Manhertz, et al, 121 Dorbeth Road – Erin M Elsner – Erin M Elsner 4—Joanthan L Davis v Joseph ...

